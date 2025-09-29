Former WWE Universal Champion to return and cost The Vision on RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Tonight's episode of RAW will feature a Wrestlepalooza rematch between The Usos and the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, a former WWE Universal Champion might return during the bout and cost The Vision in a shocking twist.

Breakker and Reed defeated Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at the recently concluded premium live event in Indianapolis, with LA Knight serving as a Special Guest Referee. The following week on the red brand, Jey went one-on-one against Knight and emerged victorious, thanks to The Vision, who distracted the 42-year-old towards the end of the bout.

However, it seems the babyface and the heel duos have yet to bury the hatchet despite their showdown in Indianapolis, and they are now set to face off again tonight on RAW in a Tornado Tag Team Match. In a shocking twist, Roman Reigns might make his return during the match to interfere and cost The Vision.

The OTC defeated Broson Reed at Clash in Paris before being taken out by the latter and Bron Breakker post-match. This led to The YEET Master stepping up to the heels on the following Monday Night RAW before his reunion with Big Jim. That said, Reigns might return tonight and cost The Vision.

If this happens, it could lead to Roman Reigns finally challenging Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. However, this angle is speculative, and the OTC's return hasn't been announced yet.

Another WWE Superstar might also return tonight on RAW

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev tonight on RAW. The Bulgarian Brute told Dominik two weeks ago that he's coming after the title, and he hopes to win it tonight.

However, while fans are anticipating the IC Title to switch hands, Ilja Dragunov might return and cost Rusev a potential title win in a shocking twist. The 31-year-old has been out of action since September 2024 after suffering a torn ACL during a live event. He was expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

Recently, rumors have been floating about WWE bringing back Dragunov to spark a feud with The Bulgarian Brute. If this is true, the superstar might return tonight and cost the 39-year-old a potential Intercontinental Championship victory against Dominik Mysterio.

