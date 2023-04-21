Former WWE Universal Champion could set unique record if he joins AEW and beats MJF for World Title

Wrestling fans have seen many WWE Superstars jump ship to join AEW over the years. Goldberg could become the latest wrestling legend to move to the young promotion in hopes of setting a unique record.

Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk are the only top names who have won world championships in both WWE and AEW over the years. Their work in the ring has shown why they deserve to hold this unique record.

However, there is one ambitious legend who is looking to expand his portfolio at the age of 56. Goldberg has made a name for himself by taking down numerous stars in WCW and WWE.

He is one of the few Hall of Famers who have won world championships in both WCW and WWE. However, he could create a new record if he makes his AEW debut and goes after MJF’s title.

Age has always been seen as a problem in the wrestling world, but recently fans have seen more and more stars of yesteryear coming out and winning big. Vince McMahon, Sting, and The Fabulous Moolah are a few of the big names who have held world titles after turning 50.

Goldberg himself won the WWE Universal Championship at the age of 53, for the second time. He has put on a few matches since that win and has proven to be a big draw even in the twilight of his career.

AEW could look to cash in on The Icon’s popularity before he calls it a day. Even though it would seem he is way past his prime, he still has the star power to make a world title more elusive. WWE trusted him with the Universal Championship not too long ago, and Tony Khan could do the same.

Goldberg is searching for a retirement match in the wrestling world, and WWE may not give him the same. That could lead to Tony Khan stepping in and offering the Hall of Famer a chance to end his career on a high.

The Icon could join the company for a short stint where he could take down MJF and win the AEW Title. He could then drop it to a powerhouse such as Wardlow to give him a big push, or to a returning CM Punk.

Rumors are rampant that he is set to appear in AEW. Tony Khan has also expressed his desire to sign the legend.

If he does so and Goldberg wins the title, he could become the first wrestler to win a world championship in WCW, WWE, and AEW. It would be a great unique record for a man who has been known to win big in every promotion he’s worked in.

AEW World Champion MJF has already taken a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

The doors are open for a possible AEW run for Goldberg. His star power could help the young promotion get more viewership.

Amidst all this speculation, MJF recently took a dig at the Hall of Famer. He tweeted that he would "beat the living sh*t out of this roided up jew" if he stepped foot in his promotion. The tweet was quickly deleted by MJF, but it had already gained the attention of fans on Twitter.

While MJF has since deleted his tweet, it may already have made its way to Goldberg, who will likely not sit back and take insults from the 27-year-old heel. Fans could realistically see a match between the two stars soon, leading to a unique record being set by The Icon.

Do you want to see Goldberg appear in the new promotion and aim for a unique record? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes