Former WWE Women's Champion wants to return as General Manager

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

WWE

There have been a lot of rumors of Paige returning to the ring but she has squashed all of them.

The former WWE Women's Champion has still been working with WWE and is a regular on FOX Network's WWE Backstage.

Before that, Paige was the General Manager of SmackDown under Shane McMahon and then moved to manage tag-teams of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and then the Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Talking to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, Paige has revealed that she wants to return as a GM. She said:

"I would like to get back on the road if I was general manager. That was something I really loved and enjoyed because it took me out of my comfort zone. I had a lot of verbiage to remember.

"I really enjoyed that and would love to come back and do that kind of stuff. If not, I'm really content on just doing appearances here and there or doing media stuff and do WWE Backstage. It is fun because I get to hang with Renee, we have CM Punk on there, Booker and Christian are always amazing. We have our own little family and I really enjoy that."

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy caught up with Paige last month and she spoke on various topics!