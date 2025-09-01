Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to immediately replace Roman Reigns? Exploring post-Clash in Paris possibility

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is officially in the history books, and fans are still buzzing about it. One of the shocking moments from the show saw Roman Reigns being brutally attacked after winning his first singles match at a premium live event since WrestleMania XL.

The OTC squared off against Bronson Reed last Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. At the end of the hard-hitting battle, Reigns secured a pinfall victory over Reed. Things didn't end there, as the veteran also got his retribution on Paul Heyman, applying the guillotine choke on him.

This was followed by Roman Reigns signing the shoes Heyman had returned earlier, and throwing them to the crowd while standing on the French announcers table. However, he got speared through the table by Bron Breakker, who later joined forces with Bronson Reed to take out Reigns. Given the angle, in a shocking twist, Jey Uso might step in and take the OTC's place in WWE.

Jey battled LA Knight, CM Punk, and the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Clash in Paris. However, he was unable to regain the title as Rollins retained it, thanks to Becky Lynch, who delivered a low blow to Punk.

Earlier in the show, The YEET Master had come to the aid of Roman Reigns when the latter was being brutally assaulted by The Vision, but was taken down with a Spear by Bron Breakker before officials intervened. While the OTC could be out of action for a while after seemingly being hospitalized, the former World Heavyweight Champion might replace him and seek retribution against The Vision.

That said, this angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

Jey Uso to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW?

If the above scenario happens, Jey Uso might challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Roman Reigns was speculated to challenge The Visionary after his match with Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. However, he is now sidelined,

Given the rumors and the unfortunate turn of events last Sunday in France, Jey might now take the OTC's place in the world title picture. If this happens, The YEET Master could challenge Rollins to a rematch tonight on the red brand since he wasn't pinned at WWE's latest premium live event.

However, this scenario is also speculative. Fans will have to wait and see how things play out on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

