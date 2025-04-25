Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to make his final SmackDown appearance this week? Exploring the possibility 

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will serve as the first edition of the blue brand following WrestleMania 41. John Cena, Cody Rhodes & more stars have already been announced for the show. Meanwhile, fans might witness a major twist when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton makes his final appearance in tonight's show.

On RAW after 'Mania, the Legend Killer attacked John Cena with an RKO. This seemingly confirms that at Backlash 2025, fans will see the duo clashing in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. Cena is a primary part of the Netflix show in his retirement tour.

So, it's conceivable that the Apex Predator might declare that he will move to RAW for the forthcoming weeks, as he has Cena set as his next target. Due to this shift, the Legend Killer's appearance in tonight's SmackDown could be final until his feud with John Cena is done.

Also, if WWE plans to stretch this rivalry even post-Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event, Triple H might permanently shift Orton to the RAW roster. Overall, it will be interesting to see what happens in tonight's episode of the blue brand, as it is the first show after this year's WrestleMania.

Randy Orton has already sent a message to John Cena after attacking him on WWE RAW this week

After executing an RKO on John Cena, Randy Orton went to his official X account and shared his reaction. The Viper posted a digital from RAW showing him standing behind the Franchise Player and seconds away from an RKO.

In the caption, Orton mentioned the 17-time World Champion as his old friend and said hello to him.

"Hello, old friend."

Cena and Orton have clashed in multiple matches in the past and even participated in many title bouts together. With the Undisputed Champion on his retirement tour, Triple H and Co. seem to want to evoke the nostalgia among fans by booking Cena vs. Orton for Backlash 2025.

Additionally, this match is more interesting to witness as Backlash this year is set to be hosted by Enterprise Centre, St. Louis, MO, Orton's hometown. The official poster also features Orton along with some snakes, which generates the buzz of The Viper potentially dethroning Cena in their showdown.

