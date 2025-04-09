  • home icon
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to retire from in-ring competition at WrestleMania? Exploring potential scenario

By Love Verma
Modified Apr 09, 2025 04:16 GMT
Major former World Champion might retire at WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The match card of WWE WrestleMania 41 is impressively taking shape, constructing it one of the greatest 'Mania's of all time. During the latest episode of RAW on Netflix, the Stamford-based promotion announced another match to the card of Mania.

Rey Mysterio is set to clash against El Grande Americano at Showcase of Immortals. Over the past few weeks, we have seen a major development in the storyline between the Master of 619 and Chad Gable. Further, Master Gable allegedly debuted as El Grande Americano on the red brand and showed his lucha skills by wearing a mask.

Frustrated, the Hall of Famer approached Adam Pearce backstage and made this singles match official. However, if the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered a loss at Showcase of Immortals, fans might see him retiring from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. In February 2025, the veteran revealed that he was preparing himself mentally for retirement.

Even Rey Mysterio disclosed how his retirement is inching closer with each passing day. With this, fans could see him leave his boots in the middle of the ring if he suffers a loss to El Grande Americano. If not actual retirement, WWE can still pull this move by making it part of a storyline where Mysterio could return post-Mania, expose El Grande as Chad Gable, and eventually defeat him in a singles match.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All and who will emerge as the victor in the Mysterio vs El Grande Americano match.

Judgment Day member could be a better opponent for Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41

The storyline angle between Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio makes sense for the El Grande vs Mysterio bout. However, Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio could be a better opponent for the Hall of Famer rather than Americano.

Both Rey and Dominik have had interesting storylines in the past and even clashed once on the WrestleMania stage. So, a match between the father and son could be a better choice for Mysterio's opponent at the Showcase of Immortals.

Dominik Mysterio is now set to contest an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Here, the former NXT North American Nightmare will lock horns against Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal Four-way match.

हिन्दी