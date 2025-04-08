3 WWE stars who would’ve been better options to face Rey Mysterio other than El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio has a match at WrestleMania 41, as WWE announced that the Hall of Famer will face El Grande Americano. The latter appeared on RAW a couple of weeks ago and has started a feud with Rey and LWO.

Thus, the WWE legend will now look to fight back when he takes on El Grande Americano. Amid a feud with American Made, it is unclear whether El Grande is related to Chad Gable and the faction, but still, WWE could have proceeded with another option for Rey Mysterio's opponent.

With that in mind, we take a look at three WWE stars who might have been better options to face Rey Mysterio at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Chad Gable has been linked to El Grande Americano

American Made leader Chad Gable has been feuding with Rey Mysterio and LWO for weeks. He was even seen looking for a luchador to help him deal with the WWE legend.

Once El Grande Americano appeared on RAW, however, rumors circulated that the masked wrestler was, in fact, Chad Gable.

Since there is no official confirmation, we assume that Americano and Chad Gable are not the same person. Thus, it would have made more sense for Gable and Mysterio to settle their rivalry at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Still, it is likely that American Made will interfere in the match, upsetting Rey and costing him the victory at his 13th WrestleMania appearance.

#2. Penta will get a title shot at WrestleMania 41

The former AEW star made his debut on RAW in mid-January and has impressed the WWE Universe with his wrestling skills. He will now have the opportunity to claim his first singles title in the Stamford-based company, as he is set to face Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

One of the top luchadors in wrestling, Penta was initially linked to a match against Rey Mysterio at 'Mania 41, especially after the two superstars kicked off the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

However, since both are faces and WWE Creative has no plans for either to turn heel, these plans were called off.

#1. Dominik Mysterio still has unfinished business with Rey Mysterio

It would have helped end the father-son rivalry once and for all, and it would have come full circle since their rivalry started exactly two years ago, before WrestleMania 39.

To make things even more interesting, WWE could have added a stipulation where Rey's career would be on the line, and if Dominik lost, he would have to leave The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan.

Similar to what they did with Penta, WWE Creative had other plans for Dirty Dom, placing him in the multi-man match for the IC Title at WrestleMania 41, which could also see the end of The Judgment Day as we know it amid tension between him and Finn Balor.

As for his feud with Rey Mysterio, it is not over yet, and WWE could get back to it after WrestleMania 41.

