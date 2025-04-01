Major star sends two-word message after becoming the first man to pin Penta in WWE

A top star has shared a message after pinning the ever-popular Penta during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Finn Balor won a tag team match for The Judgment Day with the pinfall.

Penta finally lost a WWE match via pinfall on this week's edition of the Monday Night show. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor defeated the former AEW star and Bron Breakker in a tag team match when Balor hit a Coup de Grace on Penta at the end.

Shortly after, Finn Balor took to X/Twitter to respond to the massive win. He seemed quite happy about how things turned out on RAW. Check out his reaction below:

"Finn’s Back!"

On January 13, 2025, Penta made his WWE debut on RAW and defeated Chad Gable in singles competition. A month later, Ludwig Kaiser defeated both him and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat match on RAW. Fortunately for Penta, he wasn't the one to get pinned in that match.

Penta's streak has finally come to an end with tonight's pinfall loss on RAW. Finn's fans are quite happy about the match result and hope to see him secure more wins in the near future.

