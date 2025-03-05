Judgment Day to disband after Dominik Mysterio forms new faction with four WWE Superstars? Exploring potential hint

WWE's topmost villainous faction on RAW, The Judgment Day, has been facing a lot of infighting these days. It's mainly a war for control of the faction between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. While Dom has been pushing for the addition of a new member after JD McDonagh's injury, Balor has been rejecting his idea.

Things also got heated up backstage on the latest episode of RAW. Dominik openly accused Balor of not coming out to help him last week during his fight against Bron Breakker. Under these circumstances, a fallout among the members seems imminent. Further, Dominik Mysterio might have also hinted at making another faction sans Balor and Carlito.

The 27-year-old superstar was caught secretly having a word with the former Final Testament leader, Karrion Kross. If the apprehensions are true, Dom might be on his way to making another faction with himself, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Kross is known for his evil intent in the Stamford-based promotion. He often instigates friends against each other. He might have sown the seeds of discord in The Judgment Day by filling Dom's ears. This could lead to Dominik parting ways with Finn Balor and Carlito and completely disbanding The Judgment Day.

As for Kross, this would be a blessing in disguise. His group is no longer active since his former mates, Akam and Rezar (Authors of Pain), along with their manager Paul Ellering, have been released by WWE. Kross is without a group, and it would be in his best interest if Dom trumps Balor and ropes him and his wife into a new faction.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor might clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

It's well-known that Dominik and Finn Balor aren't on the same page anymore. They no longer enjoy the same camaraderie and are usually pulling down each other. For Balor, Dominik's lofty aspirations of winning gold have been obnoxious.

On the other hand, Dom openly hits out at The Prince for being selfish for his own gains, often overlooking the group's prosperity and future. Balor's next target is to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker, and Dominik might not make it easy for him.

There are chances that the former NXT North American Champion can turn on his mate any day, leading to a bitter feud at WrestleMania 41. That might also be the final nail in the coffin of The Judgment Day in WWE.

Both Dom and Balor can settle their scores at WrestleMania 41, after which they can go their separate ways. For now, it remains to be seen how WWE books Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor's saga till 'Mania.

