"You've got Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the same building"- Former WWE writer did not like the ending of RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was not impressed with the way WrestleMania RAW ended. The former WWE writer believes that the company could have used Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the final segment.

The main event of the Red Brand this week saw The Street Profits turn heel as they attacked Randy Orton and Riddle during their match with The Usos. However, RK-Bro were able to turn the tables as they laid out the former Tag Team Champions with RKOs.

Speaking about the ending segment on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the company could have used Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar to sign off the final RAW before WrestleMania.

"They totally kill The Street Profits. The baby[faces] totally wiped out the heels because they went home early,"- said Russo. "Can you believe this was the go-home segment? Meanwhile, you've got Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the same building and this is the go-home segment to WrestleMania."

Russo also claimed that WWE is creatively bankrupt and has no idea how to use their stars.

"I'm sorry, there's no excuse for ending the show this way. No Austin, no Pat McAfee. Lesnar and Roman in the same building, with no interaction. Creatively, they don't know what to do. They are literally creatively bankrupt. They have these elements and they don't know how to properly use them,"- Russo added. [1:13:50 – 1:16:53]

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns addressed each other on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were present on the go-home edition of RAW despite the latter being a SmackDown star. Both men delivered solid promos ahead of their historic match at WrestleMania.

The show opened with The Beast Incarnate making his way to the ring. Brock stated that in six days, he will finally get his hands on Reigns and will stand over him with both titles.

The Head of the Table, along with The Bloodline, came out later on the show. The Universal Champion detailed that he took Lesnar's advocate and blood. At WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief intends to take his WWE Championship as well.

The rivalry between the two men has been simmering since SummerSlam last year and will reach its culmination point at the Showcase of Immortals?

Who are you rooting for between the two? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh