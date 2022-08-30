"Zero focus" - Former WWE writer explains the critical issue with Bobby Lashley's current booking (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't impressed with WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, he was victorious over The Miz.

During the match, The Miz was distracted by Dexter Lumis, who appeared in the crowd and cost the former WWE Champion the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that during the Lashley vs. Miz match, the focus was mostly on The A-Lister, which didn't do any favors for the United States Champion.

"There's no focus on him. There was zero focus on him in this match. They were able to give him a 'good win' but the focus was clearly not on him throughout this match." said Russo. [41:10 – 43]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW below:

Bobby Lashley has defended the US Championship in recent weeks against AJ Styles and other big names

In recent weeks, Bobby Lashley has successfully defended the WWE United States Championship against Ciampa and AJ Styles.

Lashley and Styles have a ton of history with each other, with the two previously working in TNA. In recent weeks, The Almighty and The Phenomenal One have also teamed up with one another.

Speaking recently in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Lashley praised the former WWE Champion and stated that he is one of the best in the business. He said:

"I enjoyed being in the ring with AJ. He's phenomenal, he's one of the best in the business and he took me... I'm half dead and trying to catch my breath because going out there and fighting him. So I love it. I mean this is what I came here for and that's why I came back for... AJ definitely is one of the best of the best."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Bobby Lashley going forward and who his next title challenger will be.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Times WWE Superstars went off script

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier