"He's money" - Former WWE Writer on Superstars' Bray Wyatt comments 

Former WWE employee Freddie Prinze Jr. has given his thoughts on Seth Rollins' recent Bray Wyatt comments.

Rollins has been engrossed in a bitter feud with Matt Riddle for months on Monday Night RAW. The rivalry is set to conclude with their Fight Pit match, refereed by UFC Legend Daniel Cormier, at WWE Extreme Rules. Ahead of this MMA-inspired encounter, Rollins sat down with world-renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Seth made some comments about Bray Wyatt, which some people have perceived as negative.

On this week's edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked for his comments on the interview. Freddie and his co-host discussed the work-shoot nature of Rollins' comments, and how Seth had been quite complimentary to Bray. Prinze Jr. then ended his comments by saying that Seth Rollins is 'money.'

"It was a half in-character, half out-of-character kinda interview, and pretty everything Seth says on a microphone I'm buying into. He's money, man." [10:13 - 10:28]

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will meet in the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8th.

What did Seth Rollins say about Bray Wyatt?

In his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, shoot-style comments were made by Rollins regarding Wyatt.

In these comments, The Visionary notably mentioned that Wyatt's "The Fiend" character was hard to work with. Rollins mentioned that a lot of Superstars who worked with the character came out of it worse-off. He did, however, mention that he would love another chance to work with Bray.

Rollins worked with the Mystic character back in 2019, in a feud that included one of the worst received main events in recent company history. The match in question, a Hell In A Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship, went to a bizarre no-contest finish amid a chorus of boos.

