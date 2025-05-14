From Glory to Gloom: 5 Reasons why WWE SmackDown is failing

Friday Night SmackDown is WWE's second major show, airing weekly on the USA Network. While the blue brand thrived significantly in the last few years on FOX, the story has somewhat changed lately. The show has constantly been under criticism in recent times due to its declining quality.

Compared to WWE RAW, SmackDown has been lagging in several aspects, which is affecting its overall presentation. The show's declining quality has been evident in its inconsistent booking, lackluster storylines, and oversaturation of random feuds. Well, not one but many factors contribute to this alarming problem.

Here are five reasons WWE SmackDown has been underwhelming lately:

#5. Lack of spotlight on the show

The Friday night show has been struggling to find its footing, and a major reason behind that is the lack of top-tier stars to anchor the show. Big names like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton appear mostly on Monday Night RAW, making the blue brand's show look like a second home.

The WrestleMania 41 feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena was featured majorly on RAW despite the Undisputed WWE Title being SmackDown's top prize. The lack of spotlight on the Friday night show and the way it has been treated lately have been one of the major reasons why it has been on a downturn.

#4. Underutilization of several talents

The underutilization of talents has been one of the controversial factors affecting the overall quality of the show. SmackDown’s roster includes a wide range of talented wrestlers, but they are not getting featured prominently. While stars like Shinsuke Nakamura and Michin have been absent, Alexa Bliss and Andrade have been wandering directionless.

The creative team has failed to develop or integrate a substantial portion of the roster into meaningful storylines. Not capitalizing on the diverse roster is a clear indication that the company is solely relying on a handful of talents and top stars, continuing with the same things over and over again. And this has hindered the growth of SmackDown, making it quite monotonous for fans.

#3. The three-hour format is diluting SmackDown's quality

SmackDown’s shift to a three-hour runtime earlier this year has been one of the major reasons for the degradation of its quality. The show includes too much filler content, such as recap videos or random matches, to fill time. On the other hand, RAW uses its three hours more effectively with high-quality matches and intriguing storylines.

WWE has miserably failed to utilize the extra hour that the blue brand's show received on the USA Network. Well, there is no doubt that the two-hour format allowed for tighter, more impactful storytelling. Back then, it also made the storylines look more prominent, as the creative team put all its efforts into keeping only the most important things on the show.

#2. Oversaturation of the tag team division

The blue brand's tag team division has gotten quite overcrowded lately, with several teams like The Street Profits, #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly, and Fraxiom on the current roster. However, that is not the problem, as the real problem lies with the inability to navigate the storylines and feuds.

WWE seemingly has no idea how to keep things interesting within the tag team division. The oversaturation of tag team matches on SmackDown is a frequently cited reason for the show’s perceived monotony. It contributes to a repetitive format that limits storytelling and diminishes the quality of the brand to a major extent.

#1. Repetitive segments and storylines

Another significant reason, perhaps the biggest factor contributing to making SmackDown a B-show, is the repetitive segments and matches. WWE has been showcasing mostly the same things every week. Tensions between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have been simmering for an eternity without any payoff, while LA Knight has been around the United States Championship scene for months now.

Besides, newly crowned Women's US Champion Zelina Vega has no clear direction, as she is stuck with Chelsea Green's faction, competing in random matches week after week. Plus, Nia Jax has once again entered the WWE Women's Championship picture. This has clearly been a big reason behind SmackDown becoming a tedious show, making it hard for fans to tune in.

The WWE Universe has been wondering if the Triple H-led creative team has nothing fresh to offer. The repetition of several angles, an overreliance on top stars, and the lack of new stories have marred the blue brand's show.

