From the Impact Rumor Mill: Alberto El Patron accused of domestic violence

Alberto El Patron gets in trouble with the law.

Alberto El Patron and Paige have been dating for over a year

Alberto El Patron, formerly known in the WWE as Alberto Del Rio, is allegedly under investigation for domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged incident took place at a Florida airport and the Orlando Police Department was contacted by an anonymous source at around 3 PM on Sunday after Alberto was reportedly spotted getting in a physical altercation with a female companion.

A witness reported to TMZ that Alberto and the woman, whose identity has not been confirmed yet, was seen having an argument at the airport before things turned physical.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that Alberto was not arrested and no charges have been filed against him yet but he is still under investigation. The current Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion is in a relationship with WWE Superstar Paige and although witnesses reported that Paige was indeed there, the Orlando Police Department has not revealed the name of the victim.

The official statement from the Orlando Police Department reads:

"There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time."

GFW representatives have not commented on the incident and neither has Alberto or those close to him.

There were rumours going around which said that the couple had broken up recently but the two wrestlers denied the reports soon after. Sources close to the two mention that they were having arguments recently and one such argument could have sparked the altercation in question. We should be able to get more details about the incident soon after the official investigation is over.