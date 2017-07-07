From the Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Destination X show to debut new titles?

Impact Wrestling is pulling out all of the stops.

Destination X always provides fans with some fireworks



What’s the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, Impact Wrestling may well be debuting GFW’s new titles at the Destination X show on August 17th. As many people know, GFW recently merged with Impact Wrestling to form a super-promotion between both of Jeff Jarrett’s creations.

In case you didn’t know...

Destination X is always a popular pit stop on Impact Wrestling’s calendar, with the pay per view usually featuring the X-Division Champion challenging the World Heavyweight Champion for the main title in the company. Over the last few years, it’s suffered somewhat from the dilution of PPVs in Impact Wrestling, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of many hardcore fans around the world.

The heart of the matter

The report does indeed suggest that GFW will debut their new titles on television on August 17th, which would make sense given that they’ve just merged the two world championships together courtesy of Alberto El Patron. In terms of what belts will be revealed on the Destination X show, nothing has been leaked or confirmed as of yet.

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see how this merger works out over the course of the next few weeks and months, with many fans responding well to the Slammiversary PPV last weekend. While that could just be a one-off success for Impact Wrestling, there’s also the chance that it marks the beginning of a new era in which the company are able to compete with other top independent promotions.

Author’s take

All we want is for Impact Wrestling to succeed, mainly because it benefits professional wrestling in the long run. Despite all of their errors over the years they’ve produced some of the top stars in the industry right now, and for that, they deserve the chance to try and turn things around. So far, they’re doing a pretty good job of it.

