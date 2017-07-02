From the Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Impact Wrestling set to unveil new title belts

GFW (formerly known as Impact Wrestling) may be all set to unveil new championship belts.

What’s the story?

As per PWInsider, GFW (formerly known as Impact Wrestling) has ordered new title belts.

Apparently, the promotion is set to overhaul its championship belts in lieu of the unification of the GFW and Impact Wresting titles.

In case you didn’t know...

TNA was purchased by Anthem Sports and Entertainment a few months ago and re-branded as Impact Wrestling.

Anthem would then go on to purchase Jeff Jarrett’s GFW (Global Force Wrestling) as well, with the latter now being an integral part of Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter:

As we had previously reported, Impact Wrestling is now being re-branded as GFW. The promotion is set to unify the GFW and Impact Wrestling belts very soon. Below is a list of championship matchups on the Slammiversary XV card, including the title unification bouts-

Main Event (Title Unification):

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron with Dos Caras vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley with King Mo



Women’s/Knockouts Title Unification:

GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary



Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team & GFW Tag Team Titles:

Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. The LAX



2 of 3 Falls for the X-Division Title:

Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, the new belts may be unveiled as soon as Slammiversary XV this July 2nd.

What’s next?

Slammiversary XV goes down at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd and will be headlined by a title unification match between GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lashley.

Author’s take:

Anthem truly is going all-out in their re-branding and promotion of TNA/Impact Wrestling/GFW.

Slammiversary XV is without a doubt a pivotal event for the promotion, and I’m intrigued to see how the company performs in the days to come.