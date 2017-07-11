WWE/Impact Wrestling News:[Audio] Paige and Alberto Del Rio's Heated Argument At Airport

Can some new recorded audio shed light on what happened between Paige and Alberto El Patron today?

What happened between these two?

Earlier today, we reported on an incident at an Orlando, FL airport that led to GFW Champion Alberto El Patron being investigated for Domestic Assault. Rumours have been flying back and forth since then, with some reports suggesting the victim was El Patron’s on-again-off-again fiancee, Paige.

The former WWE Divas Champion has taken to Twitter to deny the accusations, claiming that the person involved was actually bothering El Patron.

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

However, TMZ has come into possession of an alleged audio recording of the incident, which throws that entire description into doubt. According to the recording, allegedly made by a fan who witnessed the incident:

You can hear Alberto and Paige yelling -- clearly upset -- with Alberto saying, "Call the cops. Let's do it. Get the cops." It sounds like he's talking to Paige ... who yells back, "Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f*ck alone. I’m trying to get away from you." Moments later, Alberto says, "I'm pressing charges against you."

According to witnesses, Paige and El Patron were arguing with each other – with no third party involved – and Paige stormed off after the argument. The Police were called, and El Patron spoke with them, but no arrests were made.

We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

