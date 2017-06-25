From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE wants Lavar Ball to appear on Monday Night Raw

Another larger than life character could be heading to WWE.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 25 Jun 2017, 14:18 IST

Will Lavar Ball appear on WWE television?

What’s the story?

A report from Pro Wrestling Sheet suggests that WWE wants Lavar Ball to appear on the June 26, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles. A live stream from the 2017 NBA Draft also captured some audio of Ball talking about a possible appearance on WWE television.

In case you didn't know...

Lavar Ball is the father of the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball. He has established a presence in the world of American sports because of his braggadocious nature.

The Chino Hills native infamously stated that he would have defeated a prime Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 basketball, and he even declared that his 19-year-old son was a better Point Guard than two-time MVP Steph Curry.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet indicates that preliminary discussions between Lavar Ball and WWE have been positive and that there is a real possibility the outspoken 48-year-old will appear on WWE television.

However, WWE’s creative plans can always change at the last minute, so it is important to remember that nothing is set in stone.

What’s next?

Lavar Ball could appear on the episode of Monday Night Raw that airs on June 26, 2017, from Los Angeles, California. Coincidentally, Lavar’s son Lonzo now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Author’s take

At the moment, Lavar Ball is a relevant figure in pop culture, and he can provide WWE with the mainstream attention that they crave. He always promotes his Big Baller Brand aggressively, so a segment with Titus ‘O Neil could be quite amusing.

