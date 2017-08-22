From The WWE Rumor Mill: 42-year-old star returning to WWE after 8 years on tonight's SmackDown

It's finally happening!

You just can't miss this week's SmackDown!

According to PWInsider, Shelton Benjamin was backstage on last night's episode of RAW and is expected to make his return to the WWE on tomorrow's SmackDown Live.

The Gold Standard was originally set to make his comeback last year during the brand split, however, an untimely shoulder injury disrupted all plans.

As reported earlier this week, the former Intercontinental Champion has finally signed a contract with the WWE. With SummerSlam now in the books and the go-home shows of major PPV's usually being the perfect platform for a SHOCKING return, Benjamin could finally be coming back home tomorrow.

With John Cena jumping ship to RAW, the blue brand is in dire need of big names as Hell in a Cell approaches. Benjamin may not be a John Cena, but he certainly is a popular star who will be making his return to the company after seven long years. The nostalgia itself will give SmackDown a big boost.

The agile superstar is regarded as one of WWE's biggest missed opportunities and we hope the company uses him appropriately this time around.

Who would you like to see Benjamin face in his comeback feud? Sound off in the comments section below.