From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news on WWE meetings to combat private content leaks

The WWE has been taking several measures in order to combat the explicit photos/videos leak.

The WWE has recruited the services of experts in order to fight the ongoing problem.

What’s the story?

WWE apparently held meetings with the WWE Superstars backstage at RAW and SmackDown this week. As per PWInsider, an expert from a cyber security firm was brought in to educate the WWE Superstars as to how to steer safely from potential cyber security threats.

In case you didn’t know...

The last few months have seen the private photographs and videos of several top WWE Superstars – current and former talent – being leaked on the internet.

Photos and videos of former talent such as Kaitlyn, Maria Kanellis, Victoria as well as current WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Charlotte Flair, Paige and several others are being circulated on the internet without their permission.

The heart of the matter

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumor mill, the WWE Superstars were recently put through a class conducted by the aforementioned cyber security expert that educated them about the potential threats to their personal data, besides prepping them as regards the precautions they ought to exercise in order to prevent their private information from going public.

It’s being said that one of the most common methods of thieving personal data is via USB drive. Apparently, WWE Superstars were taught not to accept such devices from strangers, even if said stranger happens to be a beautiful woman who promises naked photos.

Besides, fake emails would also account into a potential data-stealing method, as most of the iCloud accounts are hacked using the ‘fake email’ trick. The WWE has been fighting to protect the privacy of its performers, which in turn will aid them in shrugging off any negative publicity associated with the explicit pic/vid leaks.

Additionally, the WWE Superstars were also made to sign their updated social media policy, with the WWE stressing that nobody, except the WWE and the Superstar himself/herself must have access to their social media accounts.

What’s next?

The WWE is taking several cautionary steps in order to prevent their Superstars from falling victim to cyber criminals, with the promotion going out of its way in order to equip its performers against their private info getting leaked on the internet.

Author’s take

What has happened over the course of the past few months has without a doubt taken a toll on the WWE Superstars who’ve fallen victim to the hackers. Nevertheless, my hat is off to the WWE for the measures it’s taking in order to safeguard the privacy of its employees.