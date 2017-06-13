From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big hint that Ronda Rousey may be WWE-bound

Rousey's social media activity is hinting towards WWE being in her future.

Rousey’s last fight hadn’t gone too well for her

What’s the story?

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight World Champion Ronda Rousey might just be WWE bound, as per a rumour posted on Uproxx.

Amid rampant speculation of Ronda Rousey possibly joining the WWE ever since her loss to Amanda Nunes, the latest rumours have perked up due to Rousey following a whole bunch of WWE-related accounts on Twitter recently including WWE’s official Twitter accounts.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey was a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She had lost her title to challenger Holly Holm at UFC 193. After the loss, Ronda Rousey had taken a year off to prepare herself for her return and had challenged the new Champion Amanda Nunes after she came back.

Nunes handed Rousey a quick first-round TKO loss at UFC 207 and Rousey has been missing from the UFC since. However, there have been several rumours and statements from WWE personnel linking Rousey to a WWE move. Rousey, who is an avid professional wrestling fan, has previously made an appearance for the WWE, at WrestleMania 31.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey’s official Twitter account has recently started following some official WWE-related accounts including @WWE, @WWEUniverse, @BellaTwins, @NaomiWWE, @NatByNature and @TheAJMendez. Rousey following these accounts has given rise to speculation about whether she may be WWE bound.

Screenshots of her account following the aforementioned accounts can be seen below.

Rousey following official WWE accounts, AJ Lee and The Bella Twins

Rousey also followed Naomi and Natalya

It is interesting to see that Rousey has followed not only WWE’s official Twitter accounts but also Natalya’s. Natalya had recently said that she wanted to wrestle Ronda Rousey in the WWE. Even Paul Heyman had recently stated that he would like to see Rousey in the WWE.

What’s next?

It is possible that Ronda Rousey might come to the WWE for the promotion of one of her upcoming ventures or for the promotion for her return to the UFC which is currently announced. SummerSlam 2017 is coming up and we might just see Rousey play a role there.

However, all talk of Ronda Rousey coming to the WWE is pure speculation at this point as nothing has been officially stated yet on the matter. Readers are therefore encouraged to take these blurbs with a grain of salt.

Author’s take

It would certainly be a delight to see Ronda Rousey bring her world-class Judo experience to the world of Professional Wrestling. A star like her will certainly fit right in with the rest of the lot at the WWE and she may just be the cherry on top that the women’s revolution truly needs!

Here’s hoping that we’ll see Ronda Rousey in the WWE again soon!

