From the WWE Rumor Mill: Potential matches for Summerslam

What big storylines are one the horizon for SummerSlam?

The Biggest Party Of The Summer is here in just over a month!

What’s the story?

There are six weeks until the SummerSlam pay-per-view and the WWE is rumoured to have some big matches planned to make this year’s show.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are big plans for the Raw roster involving Kurt Angle, The Hardy Boyz, and The Shield.

In case you didn’t know...

Several matches have been planned over the next few weeks that will have major implications for Summerslam.

Samoa Joe will face Roman Reigns next week on Raw to determine the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

On the Battleground pay-per-view, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina will compete to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter

The Observer reported the following:

The WWE seems to be teasing a Shield reunion more and more with Seth Rollins mentioning it at house shows and the recent onscreen confrontations between Dean Ambrose and Rollins. This Shield reunion tease could lead to Ambrose and Rollins teaming up on Raw and could factor into a SummerSlam match going forward, possibly against The Miz and another partner(or a 2-on-3 handicap match)

The Hardy Boyz also seem to be close to a deal with Impact Wrestling despite the back and forth on social media. The Hardys have been teasing the broken gimmick for quite some time, but it’s believed that Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero could be seen on WWE programming before SummerSlam.

The storyline with Kurt Angle will be revealed next week and will lead to something big for SummerSlam. Whether that means a match for the Olympic Gold Medalist or a big segment of the show remains to be seen.

John Cena and AJ Styles teased a US title program, which could be a possibility for Summerslam. On the Women’s side on RAW, a Fatal-4-Way between Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax is reportedly being planned. Big Cass started a feud with Big Show, so that’s another match.

The biggest question has been the Universal title. The Observer is now in-line with our reports that WWE is now planning a Fatal-4-Way for the Universal Championship, involving Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. The initial plan was to do Strowman vs Lesnar, but plans changed.

What’s next?

WWE will be building to Battleground on the SmackDown side and on RAW they’ll have to play out the storylines over the next 5 weeks.

Author’s take

There’s still a lot of time before the Biggest Party of the Summer and these plans are always subject to change until the event takes place.

If the WWE does want SummerSlam to be a big show, then a possible Shield reunion and The Broken Hardys debuting would make for an epic moment.

