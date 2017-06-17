From the WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman expected to be at Great Balls of Fire despite no updates on injury status

Strowman is rumoured to be involved at Great Balls of Fire despite there being no official indications for his return yet.

Strowman and Lesnar have come face to face before

What’s the story?

As per Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, who is currently out of action due to injury, is expected to be at WWE’s upcoming RAW-exclusive Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, despite there being no official updates on the status of his injury as of yet.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman had injured himself in a backstage assault on Roman Reigns after their match at Payback 2017. The event had taken place on 30th April 2017 and had seen Strowman and Reigns face off in a singles match, which Strowman won via Pinfall.

During the attempted assault on Roman Reigns backstage after the event, Strowman had run through an ambulance backdoor elbow-first after Reigns had moved out of his way. Reigns had subsequently slammed the other back door of the ambulance onto Strowman’s elbow, which had prompted Strowman to run off the scene.

The impact of Strowman’s elbow on the ambulance back door ended up shattering it and he had to take time off from the WWE for rehabilitation purposes. A video of the incident can be seen below:

Despite being injured, Strowman made an appearance on the 15th May 2017 edition of RAW, where he suffered at beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns, reportedly worsening his injury and, as per the WWE, “forcing” him to get surgery for it.

The heart of the matter

As per an official announcement by the WWE, Strowman was said to be out of action for six months following the injury. However, recent rumours have been hinting towards not only Strowman returning to the WWE well ahead of schedule, but have also stated that he has apparently already been cleared to wrestle.

There has been no update or official announcement by the WWE, however, about Strowman’s return or about his recovery from his injury, besides the initial statement. The WWE’s official Twitter account, however, has recently teased a “giant”, which may be an indicator of Strowman’s return.

It is now being said that he is “expected” to be at the Great Balls of Fire despite there being no official announcement yet about his return. In case he does return at the event, he may very well play a role in the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

What’s next?

WWE’s RAW-exclusive Great Balls of Fire 2017 pay-per-view is slated to take place on 9th July 2017. The only match that has been announced for the event yet is the WWE Universal Championship match between the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

Roman Reigns is also expected to be on the card for the event. Therefore, the two possibilities for Strowman here would be to either be involved with Reigns in some form, thereby continuing their feud, or to interfere in the Universal Championship match.

Strowman may well even make his return on one of the upcoming editions of RAW, if rumours are to be believed.

Author’s take

Nothing would make me happier personally than seeing Braun Strowman back in the mix for the WWE Universal Championship. He could be the next big feud for Brock Lesnar, assuming that Lesnar can overcome the Samoan obstacle in his path first, of course.

I’m really glad that the Universal Championship has so many incredible contenders on RAW, it’s one thing they’ve done right after a long time and I hope that the momentum carries over to Strowman as well!

