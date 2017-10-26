From the WWE Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho was called to fill in for TLC

If only Chris Jericho could be two places at one time!

He almost made the show

What's the story?

TLC was really switched up in a big way when Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt needed to be pulled from the show. WWE had to call a couple audibles and most people think they did a pretty good job all things considering.

It was a pretty exciting pay-per-view in the end, but Dave Meltzer hasreported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it could have much different if Chris Jericho was available.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is called the "Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla" for a reason. His band Fozzy is currently enjoying a lot of success and their single isn't just a really catchy tune but has achieved mainstream success as well.

The heart of the matter

When Bray Wyatt was pulled from his match at TLC against Finn Balor it didn't look too good for the continuation of The Demon vs Sister Abigail, but maybe that was for the best.

Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Chris Jericho was actually called to replace Bray Wyatt during the TLC show. However, he was busy touring with Fozzy to make the show.

What's next?

Chris Jericho is a very busy guy and he will stay that way for a long time to come. Fozzy is really taking off in a huge way and could be a nice second-career for him.

But no matter what he's up to, Chris Jericho will always hold a special place in his heart for the pro wrestling business. He just couldn't split himself in two in order to make the Fozzy shows and TLC at the same time.

Author's take

It could have been a great match to have Chris Jericho fly in to battle Finn Balor at TLC. I have a feeling that he would have been on the first flight to Minneapolis for the show if he didn't have his commitments to Fozzy.

But in the end, AJ Styles made the trip and they had a great match. So it all worked out well in the end.