From the WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan to return to SmackDown LIVE with a major SummerSlam announcement

Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown this week after his paternity leave.

Bryan could make a big announcement on his return

Daniel Bryan, who will be making his return to SmackDown LIVE this week, is rumoured to make a major SummerSlam announcement upon his return, as per The Observer.

Bryan is slated to return to SmackDown LIVE on the 20th June 2017 episode after the birth of his and Brie Bella’s daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, who was born on May 9th, 2017.

He had taken a hiatus from SmackDown LIVE and also missed out on the Money In The Bank pay-per-view due to the birth of his daughter.

It has been reported by The Observer that Daniel Bryan will be returning to SmackDown LIVE with a major SummerSlam announcement. The nature of the announcement is currently unclear. SmackDown LIVE also have the Battleground pay-per-view coming up on 23rd July 2017 before SummerSlam.

Bryan might be announcing a returning Superstar or a title match for SummerSlam when he returns. He also stated on his official Twitter account that the circumstances surrounding the outcome of the women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match will be the first issue that he will address upon his return.

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

James Ellsworth helped Carmella win the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match at Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Ellsworth was not supposed to be participating in the match in any capacity.

The next edition of SmackDown LIVE will be held on 20th June 2017 at the Nutter Center, Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. The show will feature Daniel Bryan’s return and also the fallout from the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Things have just gotten interesting! With SmackDown LIVE having Battleground before SummerSlam, it makes one wonder what Daniel Bryan could possibly be announcing for SummerSlam. I guess we’re just going to have to wait and watch!

