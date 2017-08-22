From the WWE rumor mill: Dave Meltzer says Baron Corbin is definitely being punished

Is The Lone Wolf in the doghouse with WWE management?

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Aug 2017, 02:06 IST

After SummerSlam, it is officially the worst week ever for Baron Corbin...

What's the story?

On the post-SummerSlam edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Baron Corbin's situation within the WWE. Based on the way that Corbin lost the match, Meltzer believes that he is definitely being punished.

In case you didn't know...

Corbin became the third person in WWE history to fail to successfully cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase last week on Smackdown Live. He would cause a disqualification in the John Cena v. Jinder Mahal match. He then pondered cashing in as he was walking back up the ramp.

Corbin would decide to cash the briefcase in, and the referee started the match. Cena would cause a distraction that enabled Jinder to roll up Corbin and escape with the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer cites the way that Corbin lost the match as the reason he believes he is in the doghouse with WWE management. The WWE booked him as an afterthought the entire match and did not protect him at all in the match as he lost to Cena after just one Attitude Adjustment.

While Meltzer says Corbin has potential as a top guy, but he is not ready at this point. The WWE didn't do him any favours on Tuesday's failed cash in or the loss at SummerSlam, and if they do call up Bobby Roode and bring him to Smackdown Live, he would likely take Corbin's spot as one of the top heels on the blue brand.

What's next?

The aftermath of SummerSlam takes place at the Barclays Center tomorrow night with the first edition of Smackdown Live since the pay per view. After SummerSlam is typically a time where a few of NXT's finest get called up, and tomorrow could see some debuts.

Author's take

It is truly been a completely terrible week for Corbin, and I have to agree with Meltzer, he did something wrong to fall so fast. He wasn't booked to have any real fire against Cena after the harm Cena caused him last Tuesday. That is what surprised me the most about that match.

On the bright side, Corbin is only 32 years old and have a lot of years ahead of him in the WWE. He will eventually bounce back from this and become a world champion.

