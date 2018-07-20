WWE Rumor Mill: Details of who removed the clock from the big screen during the Iron Man match

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.94K // 20 Jul 2018, 13:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As if the loss wasn't enough, the crowd made it worse for Rollins.

What’s the story?

As revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kevin Dunn took the decision to remove the clock off the Titantron during the Iron Man match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know…

Wrestling fans can be really annoying sometimes, especially when they get bored as a result of sitting through a painstakingly long PPV. Case in point, the recently concluded Extreme Rules PPV.

The fans in attendance were so not invested in the in-ring action of the main event that they began counting down the last 10 seconds of every minute, à la Royal Rumble style!

As the match progressed, so where the pointless countdowns and the powers backstage grew increasingly frustrated with each passing minute. In order to put a stop to the charade, WWE pulled the clock off the Titantron only see the crowd shamelessly continue the countdown at random moments. Jerks!

Neither Did Myself And The Pittsburgh Crowd. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/2lEuJVQ1hv — BEST IN THE WORLD (@JsmallSAINTS) July 16, 2018

The heart of the matter

The fans in Pittsburgh did manage to put off WWE Vice President Kevin Dunn, who in a bid to stop the countdown chants, made the call to take the clock off from the big screen. As if the Pittsburg faithful cared, the countdowns only got louder. WWE eventually had to get the clock back on the Titantron after Rollins and Ziggler were heard complaining about it mid-match.

"It's even worse than when the clock was on!" #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/DmgjBYYCAL — Big Brother Season (@ThisIsChev) July 16, 2018

The competitors who were subjected to the disrespect from the fans weren’t too pleased with the response and Rollins made it evident on Twitter.

10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018

What’s next?

We get it; WWE shows can get awfully tiresome at times, however, that doesn’t give anyone the liberty to be a jerk for the sake of fun. The performers, particularly the ones of Rollins and Ziggler’s caliber, deserve much better.

Hopefully, WWE puts on a solid product at SummerSlam or else the biggest show of the Summer will be overshadowed by the shenanigans of the fans.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.