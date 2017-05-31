From the WWE Rumor Mill: Fans just missed the biggest clue in identifying Enzo Amore's mystery attacker

How could the WWE Universe possibly have missed this clue in identifying the mystery attacker laying waste to Enzo Amore?

What’s the story?

The WWE Universe may have just missed the biggest clue to identifying Enzo Amore’s mystery attacker.

The evidence takes us back to last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW when colour commentator Corey Graves stated that he’d love to shake the hand of the mystery attacker/attackers who laid waste to Amore, besides insinuating that Cass may have been the man behind said attacks.

Fast-forward to this week’s episode, and Big Cass was seen arguing with Graves at the commentary table, following which both men apparently settled their differences with a handshake.

In case you didn’t know...

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made their WWE debuts in NXT back in 2013 and main roster debuts last year.

The team quickly became one of the most beloved and popular ones on the WWE roster; however, their momentum was offset by the return of the legendary Hardy Boyz.

The heart of the matter

Given the fact that Enzo and Cass have been bereft of any major storylines as of late, the WWE has begun a new ‘Mystery Attacker’ angle involving the duo. Enzo was knocked out backstage by an unknown assailant and woke up with no memory of the attack.

The very fact that Graves ominously stated that he’d love to shake the hand of the man/men who attacked Enzo Amore, and then went on to shake the hand of Big Cass on this week’s episode of RAW all but confirms Cass to be the ‘Mystery Attacker’.

What’s next?

Big Cass, on his part, has threatened RAW GM Kurt Angle to wreak havoc on Amore’s attacker, with Angle promising to get to the bottom of this issue.

Fans can expect the WWE to reveal Enzo Amore’s mystery attacker over the course of the weeks to come.

Author’s take

Enzo and Cass are one of the most popular acts in WWE, and it doesn't make sense to split them up.

The only purpose behind the WWE breaking them up seems to be the higher-ups’ rumoured interest in according Big Cass a huge push as a singles competitor.

