From the WWE Rumor Mill: Former ROH Superstar Donovan Dijak to sign with WWE

The WWE could land their hands on the hottest free agent in wrestling.

Is Dijak going to be the next big thing in the WWE?What's the story?

What's the story?

Former Ring of Honor wrestler Donovan Dijak could be the next superstar to sign with the WWE as the American is not taking any more indie bookings, according to the New Age Insiders.

You Heard it here FIRST - @DonovanDijak tells #NAIpod he is no longer taking Independent Dates#NeXTBigThing pic.twitter.com/wyuNjJ9wTS — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) July 20, 2017

There was speculation that the 30-year-old Dijak was also on the set of the latest NXT taping, thus adding more fuel to the fire that the WWE is his next destination.

In case you didn't know...

Dijak was one of the best wrestlers during his two-and-a-half year stay with Ring of Honor. His performances for the promotion caught the eye of many, and Dijak even won the 2015 Top Prospect Tournament, which has churned out names such as Mike Bennet, Adam Cole and a host of others.

The American said his goodbyes to the promotion in February 2017 via Twitter and thanked ROH for all that they had done for him, effectively starting the rumour mill about where his future would be.

The heart of the matter

Dijak not taking any new offers certainly points to him signing for one of the big promotions and he does seem to be a classic WWE superstar, at least in terms of his build.

The 30-year-old is 6'7" and weighs 250 pounds, certainly something that Vince McMahon sees in most of the superstars he would like to push.

Earlier in the year, former RAW GM Mick Foley witnessed Dijak in action during the "Rumble in Rockland" event for North East Wrestling and stated that the American was ready for a run in the WWE.

What's next?

NXT has been a breeding ground for some of the best wrestlers in the WWE over the last few years and Dijak would end up there to hone his skills and work on his mic skills too.

Author's take

Dijak has already gotten a great base after his solid work with ROH and other promotions. He isn't the complete article yet but working under with the WWE trainers would be the best route for him if he does want to get bigger and better.

The American might be the hottest free agent at the moment and should WWE snap him up, it would be a great signing for them as Dijak has a lot of time on his hands to dominate the world of wrestling.