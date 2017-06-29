From the WWE Rumor Mill: Further plans for LaVar Ball and his sons on RAW were dropped

The segment wasn't supposed to end the way it did.

There were plans beyond Miz TV for the trio

What’s the story?

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Radio that there were further plans for LaVar Ball and his sons on Monday Night RAW after their Miz TV segment. However, all of those plans were cancelled after the segment and the family were taken to the back instead.

In case you didn’t know...

LaVar Ball appeared on this week’s episode of RAW with his sons, Lonzo Ball (Point-guard for Los Angeles Lakers) and LaMelo Ball. The appearance was meant to promote the family’s sportswear company “Big Baller Brand”, abbreviated as BBB.

An appearance on RAW for LaVar Ball and his sons had been rumoured for a while before they actually appeared. WWE’s Titus O’Neil had also made several passing references towards LaVar on Social Media.

The heart of the matter

LaVar Ball and his sons had appeared on the Miz TV segment of the June 26th Monday Night RAW, hosted by WWE Superstar The Miz and his wife Maryse. During the segment, The Miz had a verbal altercation with LaVar Ball, who took off his shirt and appeared to get ready for a fight.

It is being reported that this was when WWE officials backstage decided that the segment was not going well, and sent Dean Ambrose out to bring an end to it earlier than it was initially planned.

There were plans in place for Lonzo, LaMelo and LaVar to be at ringside for the 6-man Tag Team match that was scheduled to happen after their segment, but as per the report, those plans were dropped due to the “train-wreck of a segment” which also featured LaMelo uttering the N-word on the mic during Ambrose’s entrance.

The report also stated that Vince McMahon was “baffled” with the usage of the N-word and Kevin Dunn, who is the Executive Vice President of Television Production at the WWE, was “losing his mind” backstage over the incident.

The Ball family trio would then be taken backstage, with the 6-man Tag Team match going on as scheduled.

What’s next?

It remains unclear whether LaVar Ball or his sons will make any further appearances with the WWE after what transpired on Monday Night RAW. WWE have, however, issued a statement about the usage of the racist slurs and have stated that it doesn’t reflect their values or message.

Author’s take

LaVar Ball may have lost the plot with his Miz TV segment, which made the segment end the way it did. However, his son LaMelo uttering racist slurs on live television was something that ended up causing a lot of controversy for the WWE.

There were some entertaining moments during the Ball family’s appearance on RAW, but I don’t think they were nearly enough to make up for how bad their segment was. What WWE did with sending Ambrose out and ending the segment early thus appears to be very understandable.

