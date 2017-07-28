From the WWE Rumor Mill: How long will Chris Jericho's current WWE run last?

Chris Jericho's current WWE run might be shorter than you think.

Jericho and is list might go missing from WWE again soon

What's the story?

Chris Jericho returned to SmackDown this week after a long hiatus during which he was touring with his band, Fozzy. Jericho returned for a big title shot against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Title.

Dave Meltzer, however, noted in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Jericho's current run wouldn't last very long as the WWE's first Undisputed Champion had to go on tour with Fozzy.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho has been a household name for WWE fans for a good decade since he first joined the promotion in 1999 after having been in WCW and ECW. He has won several championships during his time WWE including the IC Championship nine times, the World Tag Team Championship five times, the World Heavyweight Championship thrice, as well as being the ninth Triple Crown Champion.

Also read: 5 little-known facts about Chris Jericho

Jericho started the band Fozzy in 1999 and since releasing their first album in 2000 they have produced five more and the band is currently promoting a seventh release, the album 'Judas', which is expected to release sometime around September 2017.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Metzer, we might get to see Chris Jericho in WWE until September, when his band is advertised for a show on the 16th. Following this, Fozzy will be on a three-week tour of Europe and Jericho will not be seen on TV during that time. Meltzer said:

“I’M NOT SURE WHAT HIS SCHEDULE IS RIGHT NOW. I MEAN, HE’S NOT ADVERTISED OR LISTED FOR ANY SHOWS GOING FORWARD, BUT THE REACTION WAS CERTAINLY LIKE HE’S BACK. I KNOW HE’S STILL GOT CONCERT STUFF COMING UP, BUT ASIDE FROM THAT, I DON’T KNOW IF HE’S GOT ANYTHING UNTIL SEPTEMBER”

What's next?

Jericho will probably be busy touring once his album releases in September and will, in all probability, be away from the ring until, at least, the last few months of 2017.

Author's take

I can't wait for Fozzy's new album so I can "Drink it in...man!"

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com