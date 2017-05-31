From the WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena expected to stick around for a while after July 4

John Cena had teased a return on his Twitter account recently.

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, John Cena is expected to stick around for a while after his return to SmackDown Live. Cena had earlier teased that he would make his return to the show on July 4th via a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

In case you did not know...

John Cena last appeared for WWE back at WrestleMania 33. He teamed up with Nikki Bella at the pay-per-view and secured a win over Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena also went on to propose Nikki.

He has been on a hiatus ever since and was busy with his Hollywood project, The Pact. The film sees Cena alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz and is directed by Kay Cannon.

The heart of the matter

Cena teased a return to SmackDown Live with the following tweet.

Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

Now, Cageside Seats notes that he is expected to stay around for a while, once he makes his return to the Tuesday night show. The exact duration of Cena’s stay with the company is, however, still unknown. A return on July 4th could see Cena wrestle at Battleground, which is scheduled to take place on July 23rd.

What’s next?

Cena’s return ahead of SummerSlam would be a huge boost for SmackDown Live. The entire landscape of the blue brand has shifted drastically after WrestleMania 33. Introducing Cena into such an atmosphere offers a wide variety of creative possibilities.

A handful of potential feuds would be at WWE’s disposal and hopefully, they would use it wisely.

Author’s take

The Cenation leader returning in time for SummerSlam is not a big surprise. He is someone that the WWE cannot avoid for such shows. But the interesting thing here would be the way in which WWE books Cena.

A feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Cena would make the fans happy. It would be a blockbuster match at SummerSlam as well. At the same time, there is also a chance of Cena going up against Jinder Mahal so that WWE could focus more on the Indian market.

