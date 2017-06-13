From the WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena possibly teasing new character for Southpaw Regional Wrestling

There might be a new character on Southpaw Regional Wrestling, but fans certainly can't see him yet!

John Cena as Lance Catamaran

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar John Cena, who is slated to make his return to SmackDown on the 4th of July edition of the program, has posted a cryptic image on his official Instagram account. The image shows a man dressed in wrestling gear with a cardboard box over his head and looks like a possible character from Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

The post can be seen below:

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena is one of the main driving forces behind the WWE Network-exclusive “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” show. The show is based on the 80s wrestling scene, which was centred around territories all across the USA and is a parody of several characters and storylines from the time.

Cena himself plays the role of the eccentric announcer Lance Catamaran on the show. The show also a host of other WWE Superstars, all playing different characters.

The heart of the matter

John Cena posted a picture of a character wearing Wrestling boots, tights as well as a jacket (somewhat similar to the Tex Ferguson character) on Instagram. The character also has a cardboard box over his head, prompting fans of Cena to comment with his catchphrase “You can’t see me!” on the post.

The reason this post is being attributed to a possible Southpaw Regional Wrestling character is the appearance of the character as well as the quality of the image itself. It carries the same grainy attributes that the Southpaw Regional Wrestling show does and the character certainly looks like someone straight out of it.

Also read: Top 10 funniest segments in modern-day WWE

The image carries no caption but certainly looks like an SRW character. The show will certainly have to introduce some new characters and angles when it comes out with a new season and this may very well be one that could be on the show.

What’s next?

John Cena is returning to SmackDown LIVE on July 4th, which also happens to be the American independence day. As far as Southpaw Regional Wrestling is concerned, John Cena has previously stated that due to the overwhelmingly positive response to the show, more episodes are currently on their way.

Author’s take

It must be said that the Southpaw Regional Wrestling show was a surprise hit that nobody saw coming. The show is not just a parody of the territorial days of professional wrestling but is also a tribute to them.

The characters, the funny storylines and the overall feel and essence of the 80s have all been perfectly captured in the show and it is certainly one of the best things to have come out on the WWE network.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com