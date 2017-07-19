From the WWE Rumor Mill: More details on why Paige hasn't been released by the WWE

A very interesting angle as to why Paige is still employed with the WWE.

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Jul 2017, 10:19 IST

Paige has not been on WWE television since June 2016...

What’s the story?

A Pro Wrestling Unlimited podcast reveals the real reason Paige is still employed with the WWE even after the controversies that have followed her. The podcast is speculating that this is squarely tied to the movie that is still in development regarding Paige’s family.

In case you didn’t know...

The latest incident involving Paige took place a little over a week ago at the Orlando International Airport where a domestic dispute broke out between Paige and her fiancee, Alberto El Patron.

As of this writing, there have been no charges filed, nor any arrests.

The heart of the matter

The WWE officials do not want to release Paige for the simple fact that they don’t want the publicity from the movie to go to another wrestling promotion when the movie comes to theatres.

There will be a lot of mainstream attention with this movie, not only because of the headlines as of late, but also because The Rock is involved in the movie as an executive producer.

The Rock is set to appear in the film as himself, as well. In addition to The Rock, the movie will feature Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) and Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones).

What’s next?

Paige hasn’t appeared on WWE television in over a year due to her neck injury. WWE officials expect her back in the ring over the next few months, and it will be interesting to see how the WWE uses her considering the events of the past year.

Author’s take

If this is the case, it is definitely smart from a business sense for the WWE to want to keep her around amidst the headlines and comments Paige and Alberto El Patron have made.

I’m a big fan of Paige and really miss her in the ring and I hope that the WWE and Paige can mend fences eventually.