From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE films new episodes for Southpaw Regional Wrestling

New scenes have been shot for Southpaw Regional Wrestling, featuring a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Southpaw Regional Wrestling will broadcast new scenes very soon.

What’s the story?

As per PWInsider, the WWE has filmed new footage for Southpaw Regional Wrestling. The new scenes will also feature WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Rhyno and The New Day.

In case you didn’t know...

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a web-series created by the WWE featuring popular WWE Superstars who portray pro-wrestlers in the backdrop of the 1980s pro-wrestling scene.The series parodies the 1980s professional wrestling business and is based on the fictional professional wrestling show ‘Southpaw Regional Wrestling’.

The heart of the matter

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is said to have received widely positive reviews from both fans and critics in the professional wrestling community. The WWE has now shot new scenes for Southpaw Regional Wrestling that will be broadcasted in the days to come, with the new footage also featuring former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, former SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rhyno and the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE history The New Day.

Also read: 5 reasons Seth Rollins needs to turn heel

What’s next?

As of the time of this writing, the exact date on which the aforementioned footage will be released to fans is unknown. Southpaw Regional Wrestling has featured several notable WWE performers such as John Cena, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and many more in the past.

Author’s take

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is one of the most creative things WWE has come up with in recent history. The show is incredibly entertaining and aptly depicts the 1980s regional professional wrestling scene- the wackiness, over-the-top style and outlandish characters galore.

In my opinion, the WWE ought to focus on producing more content for the popular show especially given the fact that Southpaw Regional Wrestling is wildly popular among the fans- the hardcore fans in particular.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com