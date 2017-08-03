From the WWE Rumor Mill: Originally planned finish for John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura revealed

What’s the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena clean on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, but that may not have been the original plan.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that the original plan called for Nakamura to win but with interference from Mr Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin.

In case you didn’t know...

Nakamura and Corbin began feuding at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when Corbin attacked Nakamura during his entrance and took him out of action for a significant portion of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The two men competed again at Battleground, but the match ended via disqualification when Corbin hit Nakamura below the belt. The two had a rematch on the subsequent episode of SmackDown Live and the King of Strong Style emerged victorious.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer reported that the original finish to the match between Cena and Nakamura involved Corbin interfering in the match and accidentally hitting Cena to cost him the match, but these plans were changed.

Corbin did eventually up come out and attack Nakamura, but Cena made the save and put the Lone Wolf through the announce table with an Attitude Adjustment, in a WWE Network Exclusive.

What’s next?

The plan still calls for Cena to face Corbin at SummerSlam, so this program could be made official on the next episode of SmackDown Live.

Cena is rumoured to be exclusive to Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, so there’s a good chance that this could be his last SmackDown feud for a while.

Author’s take

Fans will be happy to know that the plan was changed to put Nakamura over strong and the company seemingly still ended up getting an angle that will set up Cena vs. Corbin.

Cena’s been putting a lot more talent over in these last few years and Corbin could be the next wrestler to benefit from this trend.

