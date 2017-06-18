From the WWE Rumor Mill: Paige may return to WWE soon

Paige is rumoured to make a return to the WWE after her injury layoff.

Paige’s WWE return may come sooner rather than later

What’s the story?

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, former WWE Divas Champion Paige is set to return to the ring sooner rather than later.

As we had previously reported, Paige addressed rumours of a potential return to the squared-circle, with a few posts on social media. Meltzer’s comments come soon after Paige’s recent hints at a comeback to WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since she was a teenager, and has worked with the WWE since 2011.

The 24-year-old who made her main roster debut in 2014 has held the Divas Championship (2x) as well as the NXT Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter

Paige has been on a hiatus from in-ring competition owing to a neck injury, and has been off of WWE’s on-screen programming since last year. The Diva of Tomorrow recently teased a possible comeback to the ring, and posted a few training photos and videos related to the same.

When asked about Paige coming back to the WWE, Dave Meltzer reverted back with a brief answer: “Soon”.

What’s next?

Given the fact that one of the biggest matches in the history of Women’s pro-wrestling is set to go down on June 18th at SmackDown’s Money In The Bank PPV, a potential Paige comeback at the event is being speculated by both fans and critics in the professional wrestling community.

But neither the WWE nor Paige has issued an official statement as regards her WWE return.

Author’s take

Paige is an excellent performer, and in today’s day and age of robotic, cookie-cutter characters, she’s a breath of fresh air with her edgy promos and otherworldly ring-craft.

I, for one, eagerly await the return of the Anti-Diva. Here’s hoping we get to see Paige back in the mix of things in the WWE.