From the WWE Rumor Mill: Paige ready for WWE return

The real Queen of the WWE may be all set for an in-ring return to reclaim what was once 'her house'.

Paige may return to WWE sooner rather than later.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige could be all set to return to the WWE.

The 24-year-old took to social media to inform fans about a potential comeback to the WWE as an in-ring competitor, and she appears to have just received her last set of X-Rays that seem to bear good news.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, performed in the WWE’s developmental territories since 2011 and made her main roster debut in 2014.

The British Superstar is a former NXT Women’s Champion and 2-time Divas Champion as well, besides being one of the most popular female performers in WWE today.

The heart of the matter

Paige has been on hiatus from the WWE owing to a neck injury; consequently, she underwent surgery in December of last year.

Although there wasn’t a specific date as to when she’d be cleared to return to wrestle again, the professional wrestling rumour mill was abuzz with talk that Paige would, in fact, return to in-ring competition within 6-8 months of her surgery.

Furthermore, as noted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE don’t have any plans to use Paige in their storylines at the present moment. Nevertheless, the former Divas Champion has teased a possible comeback to the squared circle very soon.

Also read: 5 possible storylines WWE can use after the Paige controversy

What’s next?

Paige is presently in a relationship with Alberto Del Rio aka Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron- something that has seen the rift between WWE and Paige increase owing to Alberto’s public feud with WWE and Triple H.

As of the time of this writing, it’s unknown as to how Alberto and WWE’s differences may affect Paige’s WWE comeback if at all.

Author’s take

Paige is one of the best young stars in WWE. Her injury issues, be that as they may, seem to be going away due to her rehab and hard work in the weight room. I’m genuinely excited for the return of the Diva of Tomorrow.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com