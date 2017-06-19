From the WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for Baron Corbin and the Money In The Bank briefcase

Corbin might just end up going further than anyone pegged him for, if rumours are to be believed.

Corbin won the MITB match and the briefcase

What’s the story?

According to a story by NoDQ, the WWE are reportedly very high on Baron Corbin’s push and it is being said that Corbin will be cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase once WWE Champion Jinder Mahal drops the WWE title to a babyface.

In case you didn’t know...

Baron Corbin, who is signed on to the SmackDown LIVE brand of the WWE, won the men’s Money In The Bank Ladder match at the SmackDown LIVE exclusive Money In The Bank Pay Per View on 18th June 2017.

Corbin overcame his competitors Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler to win the match and now holds an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship at any time.

The heart of the matter

As per rumours, WWE officials are very high on Baron Corbin and a push for him is expected to come through in the second half of 2017. Corbin, who won the Money In The Bank Ladder match could quite possibly end up becoming a WWE Champion this year if rumours are to be believed.

With rumours of John Cena returning to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, the current belief is that Cena might possibly end up winning the WWE Championship for his 17th world title, with Corbin cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Cena to take the title from him.

Also read: 5 things you didn’t know about Baron Corbin

Corbin, as per reports, will not be going after the title until Mahal holds it, but will instead wait until Mahal drops it to Cena or another babyface.

Despite the rumours, however, Corbin and Mahal did end up coming face to face on Talking Smack. The video of the incident can be seen below:

What’s next?

Baron Corbin has made it very clear that the WWE Championship is what he has set his sights on next. In an interview with ESPN, Corbin stated that he was in the WWE to leave his mark on its history. Corbin appears to be confident about his chances of becoming the WWE Champion.

He was quoted as saying:

“History shows that anybody who gets their hands on the briefcase becomes WWE champion, and so I have no doubts in my mind that that’s next for me. That’s the next step in my career, and this briefcase is going to help achieve that, and nobody’s going to take that away from me.”

Baron Corbin is slated to make an appearance on the 20th June 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE.

Author’s take

I can’t stress enough how incredible of a performer Baron Corbin really is. Corbin is the menacing, badass heel that the WWE Universe has been wishing for quite sometime now and it certainly is his time to shine, now that he has become the holder of the Money In The Bank briefcase.

The guy certainly has a rocket strapped to his back as far as getting a push from the WWE is concerned, let’s hope that it doesn’t burn out anytime soon.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com