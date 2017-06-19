WWE News: Summer Rae teases brand switch before Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View

What does this mean for the first ever Women's Money in the Bank match?

Could we see a Raw Women's wrestler jump ship and make history?

The WWE has advertised six participants for the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match and the sixth competitor may have been revealed. Raw Superstar Summer Rae took to Twitter and teased an appearance on the SmackDown Live pay-per-view tonight by claiming she was feeling “Blue today.”

I'm feelin blue today... — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) June 18, 2017

Based on this tweet, there is a chance that she could be the sixth participant in the Women’s Money in the Bank match and jump ship from Raw to SmackDown. Rae was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the 2016 draft but didn’t get to interact with the rest of the roster due to injuries.

She was rumoured to have been cleared to come back to TV in May and has posted several videos backstage but has yet to appear on the Flagship Show. However, there is a chance that Rae is just stringing fans along.

Other women wrestlers who could potentially participate in the match are Nikki Bella and Maria Kanellis, who is rumoured to be debuting along with her husband Mike Bennett at some point this week.

Tune into Money in the Bank tonight to see if this tweet is foreshadowing or trolling.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com