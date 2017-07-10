SK Exclusive: Reason why Roman Reigns lost to Braun Strowman at WWE Great Balls Of Fire

We tell you why Braun Strowman won the trilogy.

by Rohit Nath News 10 Jul 2017, 12:42 IST

Braun Strowman went 2-1 up on Roman Reigns at Great Balls Of Fire

What’s the story?

Although Roman Reigns announced that he'd be challenging for the Universal Championship at Summerslam, it appears that he won’t face Brock Lesnar till WrestleMania. Our sources have the latest details about this storyline.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns completed a trilogy of matches last night at Great Balls Of Fire. Their first encounter was at Fastlane, where Roman Reigns pinned him clean. Their second encounter was at Payback, where Strowman won clean. Their third encounter last night saw Strowman successfully overcome the Big Dog in an ambulance match.

After their latest encounter, Roman Reigns escaped the ambulance and proceeded to destroy Strowman, locking him in the ambulance and then reversing it at full speed, smashing it against a wall. A bloodied and battered Strowman then refused medical treatment and left the arena on his own. The Fans are still not sure if they just witnessed a double turn.

The heart of the matter

Sportskeeda’s featured columnist Billi Bhatti correctly reported that Braun Strowman would defeat Roman Reigns at GBOF. The report went on to state that the plan was for Strowman to go on and challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Summerslam.

As for Reigns, the plan is still very much for him to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 and have his 3rd straight coronation in his 4th straight WrestleMania main event. Our report noted that the match was set in stone and that Vince McMahon wouldn’t change his mind.

After the intense beat down, one wonders how WWE plans to insert Strowman into a Universal Championship match. The good news is that Summerslam is still six weeks away, so they can easily play out the Roman-Strowman storyline that would see Strowman get his measure of revenge and then go on to challenge The Beast Incarnate for Monday Night Raw’s biggest prize.

What’s next?

Braun Strowman will continue his feud with Roman Reigns and then go on to challenge Brock Lesnar one-on-one for the Universal Championship at Summerslam on August 20, 2017.

Author’s take

Strowman going over Roman was the right way to go since they’re building a slow burn to Roman and Lesnar. The angle after the match was tremendously done and it made Braun Strowman seem like the biggest babyface in the world.

The angle has definitely built up huge anticipation for what lies ahead. Strowman getting his payoff against the vicious Reigns would be very enjoyable for fans to watch.

