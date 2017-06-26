From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Shinsuke Nakamura missed WWE's Vancouver Live Event

Nakamura couldn't make it to his match against Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship in Vancouver. Here's why.

Nakamura probably wasn’t happy with the way things turned out

What’s the story?

According to eWrestlingNews, it is being said that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was unable to appear at SmackDown’s Live Event on 24th June 2017 in Vancouver, BC, Canada because he had some issues crossing the border from the United States into Canada.

As a result of these issues, Nakamura had missed out on the event, only to be replaced with Seth Rollins instead.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE has recently started its “SummerSlam HeatWave” tour. The tour comprises of a string of house shows that are meant to promote SummerSlam and are taking place all over North America. The Live Event in Vancouver was also a part of this tour.

Shinsuke Nakamura, who is a former two-time NXT Champion and a current SmackDown LIVE Superstar, was advertised for the event and was scheduled to go up against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event of the evening.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported that Shinsuke Nakamura had some “issues” crossing the border into Canada from the United States. The nature of the said issues is currently unclear.

At the Live Event, Jinder Mahal had announced that Shinsuke Nakamura “couldn’t cross the border” and added that he was thus left without an opponent. To this, RAW Superstar Seth Rollins had come out and had challenged Mahal to a match for the WWE Championship, which Mahal had accepted.

Also watch: Jinder Mahal gets incredible ovation at WWE’s Vancouver Live Event

Mahal lost the match via disqualification when his accomplices, The Singh Brothers, chose to interfere. However, he still managed to retain his WWE Championship as a result of the DQ-ending.

What’s next?

Even though Nakamura wasn’t present on the 24th June 2017 event, he joined the WWE on their Everett Live Event the very next day (25th June 2017) and will be a part of the proceedings tonight. Nakamura’s next televised appearance is scheduled to be on the 27th June 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE.

Author’s take

Border issues are unfortunate but are also a reality in the world of travelling professionals like Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese wrestler may have been disallowed to cross the border due to a prior legal issue or a visa situation, but I hope that it doesn’t stop the Artist from appearing in Canada in the future!

I suppose the WWE Universe’s Canadian contingent can place their trust in the company to iron out all problems and make sure that Nakamura appears in Canada the next time!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com