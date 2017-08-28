From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reported main event for Hell in a Cell revealed

Jinder Mahal is the reigning WWE Champion

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has indicated that the main event for the Hell in a Cell PPV would be Jinder Mahal defending his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura inside a Hell in a Cell.

Jinder Mahal is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura over the WWE Championship. Mahal managed to beat the King of Strong Style in their previous encounter at Summerslam with help from the Singh Brothers.

In the latest edition of Smackdown Live, Nakamura faced Samir and Sunil Singh in a two on one handicap match and emerged as the victor.

Mahal tried to assault Nakamura after the match but instead got laid out with a Kinshasa knee strike from the Artist which indicated that the program between the two is far from over.

Hell in a Cell PPV would return this year on WWE Network as a Smackdown-exclusive show. Like all other PPVs, even Hell in a Cell is expected to close with the world championship bout.

According to Meltzer, Nakamura and Mahal's rivalry is expected to continue till the PPV and culminate in a WWE Championship match which will be contested inside the gigantic structure.

However, our exclusive report defers from Meltzer's opinion and believes that a match between Kevin Owens and Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon will close the show.

Either way, both rivalries are being developed on Tuesday nights currently and their inclusion on the final match card for the PPV seems inevitable.

It would be the first that both Nakamura and Mahal enter the dreaded steel structure and we're sure it will be quite an entertaining bout.

Hell in a Cell PPV will be broadcasted on 8th October 2017 from Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on the WWE Network.

From the current flow of events on Smackdown Live, another match between The Rockstar and The Modern Day Maharaja seems imminent though there is a chance for it to happen before the PPV as Hell in a Cell is still six episodes away from the day of this writing.

The last Mahal vs Nakamura outing was a disappointing affair and I do not hold high expectations for their upcoming bout as well.

Although, I do believe that there is great scope for building an intriguing story around this ongoing feud and Smackdown creative must utilize these six episodes before the PPV to encash its potential instead of just truncating the program in favour of another one.