From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rusev may be competing for the United States Championship after return

WWE officials may bring in Rusev to challenge Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

24 Jun 2017

The Bulgarian Brute may be on the lookout for a third US title reign

What’s the story?

The latest rumours reported by Cageside Seats suggest that WWE superstar Rusev could be moved into the United States Championship picture soon after his return. Rusev has been cleared to compete and will be appearing in a couple of live events this weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

Rusev’s last match in WWE was at WWE Fastlane where he was put in an impromptu matchup with the Big Show. Rusev lost the match and took some time off to undergo surgery. He missed Wrestlemania 33 and was then drafted to SmackDown LIVE during the Superstar shakeup along with Lana.

The heart of the matter

Rusev will be going up against Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley in a triple threat match for the US Championship in this Saturday’s Live Event in Vancouver. Rusev has also been advertised to take on Owens and Nakamura in another triple threat match on Monday in Bakersfield, CA. The Bulgarian Brute was backstage on Smackdown LIVE this past week.

These matches seem to be pitting Rusev at a strong position in the mid card, contesting for the US title again. Rusev had previously held the United States Championship on two separate occasions.

What’s next?

In the aftermath of Money in The Bank, the blue brand is building up rivalries for its next exclusive PPV, WWE Battleground which will be the last stop before Summerslam. Rusev’s addition to Smackdown LIVE could bring him some high profile matches for the upcoming PPVs. He is advertised for next week’s Smackdown LIVE in San Diego, CA.

Author's take

If Rusev does indeed make his return on Tuesday in San Diego and go after the US title, that would pit him against Kevin Owens. Owens has been a prolific heel and a feud with Rusev could establish the Bulgarian Brute in a new light as a babyface.

Rusev has been a heel for the most of his career but a face turn could add a new dimension to his persona.

