From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's mysterious social media campaign is intended to promote WWE 2K18

Several legends feature in the WWE's social media campaign.

Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins will be featured in prominent roles in WWE 2K18.

According to PWInsider, the reason behind WWE’s mysterious social media campaign is to kick-start the WWE 2K18 video game marketing campaign.

The WWE has been posting photographs of several memorabilia representing the company’s storied history, including things such as Andre The Giant’s WWE Hall of Fame statue and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s iconic ATV among others.

Apparently, the memorabilia will be revealed to be held inside a kind of WWE museum. Additionally, in the game’s trailer, a certain Superstar- rumoured to be Seth Rollins- will be seen vandalising the museum and ruining the memorabilia. It’s also likely that the social media campaign will lead to an announcement that will reveal Kurt Angle as a playable character for those who pre-order the game.

The WWE’s 2K video games are the company’s highest-selling video games to date and are available on various gaming platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft Windows.

Last year’s WWE 2K video game was promoted around the fantasy matchup between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, which later became one of professional wrestling’s biggest stories in 2016.

The WWE is apparently trying to create intrigue with the social media campaign and then turn said campaign into an out-and-out promotional program for WWE 2K18.

Seth Rollins will be seen as the character who vandalises the ‘secure WWE facility’ aka the WWE museum in the video game, with Kurt Angle’s character being prominently featured in the game’s storyline as the person who will work towards seeking out the vandal.

WWE 2K18 is scheduled to release later this year and will feature Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle in prominent storylines.

The WWE is yet to announce a specific date for the release of its 2K video game, which is being touted by the gaming community as one of the most awaited video games this year, given the plethora of improvements promised by WWE and 2K.

As we had previously reported, Seth Rollins is likely to feature as the cover athlete for WWE’s 2K18 video game.

In my opinion, the Rollins-Angle storyline seems about right, and much like the vast majority of the gaming community, I am excited about the game and eagerly await details about this year’s WWE 2K roster.

