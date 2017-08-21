From the WWE Rumor Mill: The KFC segment with Shawn Michaels was planned for Ric Flair

The KFC segment was apparently planned for the Nature Boy.

The KFC segment was written for Ric Flair as per rumours

What’s the story?

Cageside Seats report that the KFC segment that WWE aired during SummerSlam was written for Ric Flair. The poor health condition of Flair meant that Shawn Michaels had to do the segment.

In case you did not know…

Ric Flair was hospitalised last week and had to undergo surgery. Though there was an initial scare regarding his condition, the latest reports suggest that Flair is recovering.

The Nature Boy’s management recently posted an update on the legend which said that he is awake and communicating. They even went onto say that Flair even cut a promo on the nurse.

The heart of the matter

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared last night during SummerSlam 2017 as the KFC Colonel.

The segment saw "The Heartbreak Kid" dressed as Colonel Sanders -- the founder of KFC -- and he made the entrance to his trademark ‘Sexy Boy’ theme.

What’s next?

While it was good to see Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam, it might not mean he is coming back to WWE television. Meanwhile, if the rumour is true, WWE still sees Ric Flair as a valuable name on their roster.

Author’s Take

Shawn Michaels did the spot very well and it was a surprise for everyone to see "The Heartbreak Kid" but it did evoke mixed reactions from fans.

The reactions on social media suggest that some fans were not able to digest the fact that WWE used someone like Michaels for the segment.

We hope Flair recovers soon so that he can take up such spots and excel in them like he usually does.