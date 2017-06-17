From the WWE Rumor Mill: Top Tag Team returning to RAW, possible feud unveiled

The two teams might reignite their NXT rivalry on Monday Night Raw.

The NXT rivalry could be coming to RAW

What’s the story?

Now that Dash Wilder has been cleared to wrestle, The Revival are expected to start a program with Enzo and Cass on Monday Night Raw. This is according to a report from Cageside Seats.

In case you didn’t know...

In April 2017, Dash Wilder, who is one-half of The Revival alongside Scott Dawson, fractured his jaw in a match against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Live Event injury caused Wilder to be out of action for two months.

Wilder recently returned to WWE television with an appearance during the brawl between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar, where he was seen separating the two wrestlers after being brought out by the Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle.

The heart of the matter

Enzo and Cass are currently involved in a storyline where a mysterious attacker has been laying out both Enzo and Cass backstage. If the rumours are indeed correct, then the mysterious attackers might be The Revival themselves, which could lead to an interesting storyline down the road.

Besides the mysterious attacker, Enzo and Cass are not actively feuding with any other Superstars at present and are thus open for a new program.

What’s next?

With Dash Wilder reportedly being cleared to wrestle, The Revival might make their return on the very next episode of Monday Night RAW, which is slated to happen on 19th June 2017 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Author’s take

Enzo and Cass will probably be a really good feud for The Revival to establish themselves as top tag team competitors on RAW.

The team of Enzo and Cass is headed for splitsville sometime in the near future. It would, therefore, be great if they could put over a tag team that can serve the division for years to come before they go their separate ways.

