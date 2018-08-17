From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's contract

Daniel Bryan isn't likely to leave the WWE anytime soon!

What’s the story?

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Daniel Bryan hasn’t put pen to paper on a new contract with WWE, but both sides “have reached an agreement on most of the key issues.”

In case you didn’t know…

In a post-WrestleMania interview, Bryan revealed that his existing deal with WWE was set to expire on September 01, 2018. This statement almost immediately led to a flurry of speculation about the Aberdeen native possibly returning to the independent scene and possibly working with NJPW.

The heart of the matter

Despite speculation to the contrary, the odds of Bryan returning to the independent circuit became virtually non-existent when he was medically cleared for a return to the ring. It is also unlikely that Vince McMahon would’ve pitted the former ROH Champion in a high-profile program with The Miz if he was likely to leave WWE.

During a recent appearance on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, Bryan poured cold water on the prospect of leaving the company, indicating that he could possibly resign before SummerSlam. (Quotes via Wrestle Zone)

“I think at this point it’s 90-plus-percent. I would say it’s likely I will sign with WWE,” Bryan said.

“I have not re-signed yet, but it could happen as soon as the end of this week, and it might be a couple more weeks or whatever it is.”

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan will have his long-awaited match with erstwhile NXT mentor The Miz at SummerSlam on August 19, 2018. And while doubts still linger over his durability, the 37-year-old is still one of WWE’s most popular performers and could find himself in a match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

