From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Paige’s injury evaluation and return

What’s the Story?

Former Diva’s Champion Paige has been missing in action ever since her unfortunate neck injury a while back. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s James McKenna claims that Paige will be undergoing a medical evaluation at the end of the month.

you guys want a paige hint? — james mckenna (@chillhartman) August 7, 2017

roses are red

violets are blue

paige literally doesn't have an evaluation scheduled till the end of the month.



I'm bad at rhymes. — james mckenna (@chillhartman) August 7, 2017

This is in contradiction to PWInsider's report that states WWE may clear her to return this week itself. Paige herself has confirmed her return to the WWE in a recent interview.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige was noticeably absent from WWE programming in 2016 and her mother eventually revealed that the Raw Women’s wrestler was suffering from a neck injury that would require surgery.

Since that time, the majority of news surrounding Paige has focused more on her personal life than her career as a professional wrestler and has caused many fans to speculate whether she will return to WWE programming even when she is medically cleared to return.

The Heart of the Matter

Paige appeared on Busted Open Sirius Radio on Thursday, August 3, 2017, and claimed that she had her last check up this Monday, August 7, 2017.

“I just had my CT scan today and I get to do my last checkup on Monday. Hopefully I’ll be back sooner rather than later, but I don’t know at this point. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

If Paige passes her medical evaluation, then she will be cleared to compete and return to WWE television as soon as the next episode of Raw or SmackDown take place.

However, being medically cleared won’t guarantee the immediate return of the Anti-Diva as several formerly injured superstars have been held off from returning to in-ring action until the WWE had a storyline for them.

The most recent example of wrestlers being cleared but not having plans would be Finn Bálor making his in-ring return after WrestleMania 33 despite being cleared to return several weeks prior to the event.

What’s next?

Many fans have complained that the Women’s Division of Raw only seems to focus on the actions of Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, and the Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Should Paige be cleared to compete and be brought back to television relatively quickly, then the company will have another women’s wrestler to throw into the mix.

Author’s take

Paige’s absence on the show has made for a less interesting women’s division with only four women ever getting showcased since the 2015 Women’s Revolution.

Hopefully, Paige can return to the ring soon and show the fans that she’s still an asset to the WWE.