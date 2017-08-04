WWE News: Injured superstar confirms return to WWE

When do we witness the next page in this superstar's story?

by Riju Dasgupta News 04 Aug 2017, 12:30 IST

This is great news for the Women's Division!

What's the story?

Paige and Alberto El Patron were guests on SiriusXM's Busted Open to address many questions surrounding their highly volatile personal life and certain public incidents that they were part of recently. Paige delivered some great news during the course of the interview, that is sure to make her fans happy, regarding her return.

In case you didn't know...

While Paige was one of the most important components in the highly-publicized Women's Revolution that is taking place in WWE right now, she has been on the shelf since the WWE draft in 2016, owing to a serious injury. Since then, while she's not been in the company, she's been very much in the public eye owing to a variety of controversial incidents.

Fans have been longing for her return to the ring, and Paige's recent announcement should make her fans very happy.

The heart of the matter

Paige was asked if she would be returning to the ring soon, maybe even for a run in at Summerslam. Paige confirmed that she had got a CT scan and that she couldn't wait to get back to work:

I can't wait to get back to work. It's been since October 19th that I had my surgery so it's been a while. So I'm like 'just get me back'. I want to be wrestling again. It feels so weird to not be wrestling for so long.

Paige confirmed that she was ready to be a part of the WWE Universe, and see all her old colleagues in the Women's Division again.

She was also excited to see all the new girls in the division such as Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Carmella. Paige made a special mention of Naomi and how excited she was that she was the current champion.

What's next?

While a run-in at Summerslam may be a tag too early for Paige's big return, we are certain she can come back to dominate the division once again. For a division that seriously needs fresh blood, Paige can really elevate the entire roster.

Author's note

It is easy to forget just how good Paige is, as a wrestler because of all the controversy that usually surrounds her. Paige is an absolute gem inside the ring and can be a valuable addition to the roster, especially on Raw. The pop when she comes out should be thunderous!

